USM Graduate School Extends GRE/GMAT Waiver through Fall 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Graduate Records Exam (GRE) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) will continue to be waived for admission to USM graduate programs through the summer and fall 2021 semesters, in response to the pandemic.
The move is an extension of an earlier waiver of these test scores granted for the summer and fall semesters of 2020, and the spring 2021 semester. An English proficiency exam score is still required for international applicants; USM International Admissions will continue to accept the International Test of English Proficiency (iTEP), which offers at-home testing.
Scores of 4.0 will be accepted to meet USM’s English proficiency requirement.
The waiver for the GRE and GMAT will not apply when these test scores are required for program accreditation.
“We do not believe barriers outside one’s control should be an impediment to personal and professional growth. Graduate programs at USM will continue to evaluate applicants using a holistic approach that examines a variety of indicators of academic potential,” said Dr. Karen Coats, dean of the USM Graduate School.
