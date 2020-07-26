Sen. Wiggins stresses importance of completing 2020 Census

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ten minutes is all it takes to complete the 2020 Census, and there are three ways to do so: online, by phone or by mail.
As the final date to complete the census is quickly approaching, Sen. Brice Wiggins said that participating in the census is a part of being an American.
“It’s not big brother watching. This is required by law,” Wiggins said. “I would actually say too that it’s part of our civic duty as Americans.”
Wiggins believes the census is extra important for people living along the Gulf Coast.
“Down here on the Coast, we talk about how much we contribute to the state’s economy, but we get shorted on a lot of things,” Wiggins said. “The way you counter that is by being counted in the census.”
Right now, around 60% of Mississippi has completed the census. A low participation rate will cause Mississippi to miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding.
“It affects everything from representation in Congress to federal funds for Medicaid to knowing where the district lines are run, to funding for roads,” Wiggins said.
The federal funds also help with disaster relief after major storms and hurricanes.
“I’m not saying we should be relying on federal money solely,” Wiggins said. “I’m just saying that when we need it, the census determines how much we get.”
Wiggins feels that the census is like a competition, and when competing against neighboring states, Wiggins said it is important for everyone to help out.
“What we’re in the same category as is Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Iowa, in terms of those populations, and the littlest amount can make a huge difference, and that can be an extra seat in congress,” Wiggins said. “So it is a competition and we should be looking at it that way.”
Census takers will visit homes that have not responded to the 2020 census until Oct. 31 to help make sure everyone is counted.
