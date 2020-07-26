Scattered showers possible today. More rain expected on Monday.

We’ll have another chance for scattered showers and storms today, although it doesn’t look like as much of a washout compared to Saturday. We can’t rule out a few heavy downpours. If the cloud cover and rain stick around this afternoon, we’ll only warm up into the low 80s. If we get a more sunshine, we could make it into the upper 80s.
A few showers and storms may linger tonight, but we’ll have a higher chance for showers and storms Monday morning and afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible, and that could lead to flooding issues. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Another round of showers and storms is expected on Tuesday. We’ll only make it into the mid 80s. An additional 1-3″ of rain is likely from now through Tuesday.
