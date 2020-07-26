Pelicans look sharp in second scrimmage

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLOX) - The NBA restart is just four days away, and the first team to hit the floor will be the New Orleans Pelicans. Whether or not Zion will play remains a mystery, but if the Pelicans can play like they have the last two scrimmages, they should be just fine.
The Nuggets were scrimmage opponent number two on Saturday night, and New Orleans looked comfortable winning 119-104. They shot fifty percent from the field, and forty-two percent from beyond the arc. Defensively, they forced twenty turnovers and had good performances from just about everybody, including breakout nights from Zylan Cheatham and Frank Jackson. All in all, it was a polished team performance, and that pleased head coach Alvin Gentry.
“It wasn’t so much what we did offensively - I thought we did a great job of moving the ball and coming up with some easy baskets. I was really proud of what we did defensively,” Gentry said. “I thought we were active, we didn’t leave any of our players on an island when there were mismatches down below. I thought we fought really hard. A couple of the offensive rebounds we were just overmatched, but for the most part, we had five guys scrapping for the ball. I thought we did a really good job.”
The Pelicans have one more scrimmage on Monday night, before the games start to count on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.