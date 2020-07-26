Gulfport’s Jonathan Holder makes season debut

WASHINGTON, DC. (WLOX) - Former Gulfport Admiral Jonathan Holder made his season debut Saturday night for the Yankees. He came in with a runner on second, and a slight mishap from Aaron Judge in right field brought Howie Kendrick around to score.
But Holder would recover, striking out Kurt Suzuki the next at-bat and then getting Carter Kieboom to fly out. He finished the night with one and a third innings pitched, a strikeout, no walks and no earned runs.
