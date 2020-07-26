Group appeals to Gulfport School District for safe back to school plan

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One thing that schools have learned during the pandemic is you can’t satisfy everyone. Districts are learning that lesson every day as parents respond to their return-to-school plans.
When a group of Gulfport citizens formed We All Matter, they didn't necessarily want to complain about Gulfport's reopening plans.
Their concerns cross race, political and socioeconomic lines.
“Teachers, children, parents. People of all colors and races,” said Gail Tart with We All Matter. “Because this pandemic has affected us all, and we came together because they have some concerns about the school openings, and it could be a perfect storm with the pandemic in the city. The hospitals constantly they don’t have enough beds. What are they going to do?”
Families with multigenerational homes are afraid that children could bring the coronavirus home and quickly spread it. One of the concerns is whether children will wear a mask all day.
“My seven-year-old grandson, and it’s hard for him to keep his mask on,” said grandmother Rochelle Durr. “He likes to feel, he likes to touch, he likes to be embraced. And I don’t understand how we’re supposed to keep those children from wanting to be embraced, from wanting to hug, from wanting to touch each other and to keep those masks on.”
Gulfport School Superintendent Glen East said it only took children about three days to become accustomed to wearing masks this summer.
“Kindergarten through 12th-grade students, either in the academy or in summer school, and the masks were not the issue that even I believed they would be as we started that program,” he said.
The themes that were raised by this set of parents are universal to parents across the state, raising the question of why not take a universal approach to education.
“So we have to make a decision on how we can keep everyone safe, on how we can get all the children educated and keep them safe because that’s vital,” Durr said. “That’s vital to our communities; that’s vital to our families. That’s vital to America.
East believes the choice between in-person or distance learning they are presenting families meets those needs.
“We’re letting parents make that decision. To me, that’s more important than a universal plan, because we’re all different. There’s 82 counties in Mississippi. We all have different needs, different beliefs, different desires,” East said.
The citizens have several other issues they plan to discuss with the school board at their next meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.
