DNC delegates to get dry run on virtual voting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Because no delegates will be attending the National Democratic Convention next month because of COVID-19, they are getting a warm-up this week on virtual voting.
That includes Curley Clark, president of the Jackson County NAACP.
He has participated in the National Democratic Convention seven times.
“I enjoy participating in the political process and trying to provide a voice for people that would otherwise be voiceless,” he said.
His favorite was in 2008 when Barack Obama was nominated.
“I never will forget it. I cried,” he said. “We were out at Coors Field, and I stepped down, reached down and picked up some dirt and rubbed it in my hands so I would never forget that moment when that announcement was made. I think Stevie Wonder was up playing, you know, and I was crying like a baby.”
This next convention in Milwaukee Aug. 17-20 will be very different. Delegates will have to keep their celebrations to themselves.
“It would take something away from it, from being there in person and the camaraderie with meeting with fellow delegates from around the country and having that atmosphere and that type of energy there, but we have a job to do,” Clark said.
He said that job is to come up with a good platform, but just as important is input on the vice president.
“There are a lot of variables out there that we want to take into consideration and then come up with the best ticket that can be produced in order to be successful in November,” Clark said. “Joe Biden is going to make the ultimate decision, but the delegates will definitely have a voice.”
This week will be what officials describe as a dry run of the voting process where delegates will receive a ballot by email.
The real voting will be Aug. 3-15.
“I think this is probably the most important election in my lifetime because we’re dealing with COVID-19,” Clark said. “And I want to feel comfortable with whoever is the leader of the free world will take that seriously.”
