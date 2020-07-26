Bridge United Methodist Church hosts first drive-thru communion pickup

DIBERVILLE Miss. (WLOX) -The Bridge United Methodist Church closed its doors in March, then reopened after Memorial Day. Well, because of the spike in COVID cases it is now closed once again, leaving members hungry for the traditional style of church.
Pastor Leanne Burris wanted to make sure her congregation stayed connected spiritually during the pandemic, so her church decided to host a drive-thru communion pickup.
“The congregation was invited via Facebook to use a link to hear the liturgy, so they would hear the invitation and the confession and the thanksgiving,” said Rev. Leanne Burris.
And as members listened to the liturgy, they fell in line to receive communion.
Rev. Burris said she brainstormed many ways to get her members connected, asking herself, “How do you keep people gathered, connected to God, to each other, and to their purpose in the world but keep them apart from one another at the same time.”
Like many congregations, a skeleton crew gathers at the church to stream virtual service. Pastor Burris expressed the importance to replenish the spirit but in a safe manner, prompting her to set up curbside communion and her members were thankful.
“Our pastor has done a great job of just nourishing us with her word and just keeping us connected in that fashion. So having the chance to come out today and receive the nourishing of communion was a no brainer, I was definitely going to be here,” said Alice Ouffman.
Member, Rhonda Myrick, says during the pandemic this is a time her faith has been tested the most.
“We’re really trying to stay connected as best we can through Facebook and through Zoom. It’s not the same as being with everybody but it definitely has helped during this time,” said Myrick.
