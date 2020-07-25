REPORTS: Zion Williamson given four-day quarantine period

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - After leaving the bubble for a family matter, Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson returned Friday night, and it was reported Saturday morning that he is in the middle of a four-day quarantine period. If he continues to produce negative test results, he will be set to re-join the team on Tuesday, prior to Thursday’s opener against the Jazz.
Whether or not he’ll play is unknown, as he’s missed out on practice and scrimmage time, but it is great for the Pelicans to get him back with the team soon.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.