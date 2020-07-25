Police investigating fatal shooting at Biloxi apartments

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured at an apartment complex on Lawrence Street Friday night.
Police are looking for two others reportedly involved in an altercation that happened just before 8 p.m. when gunfire rang out.
Both victims were taken to Merit Health Biloxi where one died from multiple gunshot wounds according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
The man killed is identified as 28-year-old Elliott Richardson who lived at Elmwood Apartments where the shooting occurred.
The Biloxi Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or at ciu@biloxi.ms.us. People can also report information anonymously to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
