Police investigating after inmate at Hancock County Adult Detention Center passes away

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) is investigating after an inmate passed away overnight at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center.
The identity of the deceased inmate has not yet been released as the family is still waiting to be notified. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, “there appears to be no suspicious circumstances.” And out of an abundance of caution, MBI has been called to investigate the death.
This is a developing story and details will be added to the story accordingly.
