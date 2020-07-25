Pass Christian’s Peyton Lacy commits to USM

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian’s Peyton Lacy announced his commitment to Southern Miss on Twitter. In his freshman season with the Pirates, he tallied three doubles and stole two bases, and struck out 16 batters in just 12 innings as a pitcher.
After his commitment, Lacy said that he fell in love with USM, and on the diamond, the coaches said they see a future for him as a pitcher, and an infielder.
“I’m very excited. It’s very close to my home, only an hour away, and I love everything about it,” Lacy said. “I think it’s a great place for me. I would rather go there than any of the big schools because they’ll let me do both, and I just love where Southern Miss is.”
