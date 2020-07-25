Ocean Springs’ Bray Hubbard commits to USM

By Michael Dugan | July 25, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 7:46 PM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bray Hubbard of Ocean Springs has committed to Southern Miss, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

The class of 2023 utility man hit a ridiculous .481, with three runs batted in and a pair of doubles in just 12 games this season for Ocean Springs with an on-base percentage of over .600.

After pledging his commitment to the Golden Eagles, Bray said it was a dream come true.

“I was so grateful. My heart was pumped, I was so happy,” Hubbard said. “My dad was very happy. I’ve been dreaming to play college baseball since I started playing baseball. Dreams do come true. You have to pray for it each day.”

