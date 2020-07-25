More showers expected today. Heavy rain is possible.

It’s another wet and rainy day! Tropical moisture from the fringes of Hurricane Hanna is in place over us. Scattered showers and storms will continue this morning and into the afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible. If we get some breaks in the rain this afternoon, we’ll warm up into the mid 80s. Rain chances will be a little lower tonight.
There will be another chance for showers and storms on Sunday. Highs may warm up into the mid to upper 80s. Another round of showers and storms is expected on Monday. Once again, heavy downpours will be possible. We will likely pick up 1-3″ of rain in South Mississippi through the end of Monday.
