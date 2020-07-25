Infinity Science Center hosts Back To School Bang

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It was all about rockets at the Back to School Bang at the Infinity Science Center. A rocket launch was just one of several activities for families at Saturday’s event.
"We just want to teach kids about rockets and that school can be fun, and that it's just a fun little event to get them back into school and be excited about it," said Allyson Lewis.
Young scientist Nathaniel was celebrating his 12th birthday at the Back to School Bang. He learned how to build a rocket out of a straw.
“You can make your own spaceship and launch it off,” he said.
His mom was glad for the opportunity for some hands-on learning. She homeschools her son.
“You actually get to see it, you get to do experiments, so it’s really a great opportunity so even if you’re not homeschooled, you can still learn from these classes and these exhibits,” said Lana Olson.
Azirra Williams agrees.
“I get to see it and touch it and do it, and that’s a lot easier to understand than standing there with a book trying to comprehend the words,” Azirra said.
For some of the kids, it was hard to decide their favorite part of the day, a day that was full of fun and learning before kids blast off into a new school year.
Guests were encouraged to wear masks at Saturday’s event and practice social distancing.
