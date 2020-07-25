Hundreds of boats cruise the Pascagoula River in support of President Trump

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of boats cruised through the Pascagoula River, coming together to show support for President Donald Trump during his reelection campaign.
“I tell you, it makes me proud just to see everybody turn out and show their patriotism, their support for the police, your first responders, President Trump and overall America period,” said parade organizer Chris Wall. “It just makes me real proud to see that and to help organize it, it’s great.”
Wall said that Mississippi Boaters for Trump has around 7,000 members on Facebook and is continuing to grow.
“The more we show people that we can be together and be together peacefully and have a good time and still show our patriotism and support for President Trump,” said Wall. “It’s open to everybody. The more people we have out here, the more we can show the rest of the country that we support this man that is running for president.
The rain on Saturday was not going to stop supporters from flying their Trump 2020 flags alongside the stars and stripes of the American flag.
“We are trying to get President Trump’s support shown to the whole country. Trying to give him that little extra boost to push him over the finish line so he’s our next president, and a little bit of rain is not going to stop us,” said Wall. “He’s been through a lot of storms, so we figure we can do this. We were expecting about 500 boats today, but as you see with the weather, we still had about two to 300 boats show up.”
Mississippi boaters for Trump is pushing for 2,000 boats at the next President Donald Trump parade on Aug. 8.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.