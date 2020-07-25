Harrison County School District now allowing virtual learning option to all students

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Parents in the Harrison County School District now have a choice to make.
On Friday, the board voting unanimously to allow all students the option to participate in online-only learning when school resumes.
The Harrison County school board meeting was overflowing with concerned parents and community members—many of them with questions over the district’s plan for student’s return and if online learning would be an option for everybody. That is why the board gathered for a special called meeting.
The board voting unanimously to move to a hybrid plan, which will allow the parents to choose if their kid can return to campus, or participate in online learning. And while many are a fan of the decision, some are still unhappy with the district.
“Right now our biggest concern is that the board has operated without getting the input of parents on several occasions,” said Aldon Helmert.
Some are so frustrated with the process and communication efforts that they are talking about removing their child from the district.
Another area where parents voiced their frustration was athletics. The district’s hybrid plan states that if a student chooses online learning they cannot participate in any extra-curricular events or athletics.
“If parents are deciding that there is too much chance that their child will catch or could catch COVID-19 at school and they choose to the distance learning from home they will have to stay there to do that. They won’t be able to come back on to the school’s campus because we can’t guarantee their safety,” said Three Rivers Elementary School assistant principal, Kevin Roberts.
Harrison County School District parents, who would prefer their child to participate in online learning, can find an application here.
