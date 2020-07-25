Hanna weakens into a tropical storm. More tropical development likely in the Atlantic.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hanna made landfall as a category one hurricane in South Texas on Saturday. It has since weakened into a tropical storm. We’re also watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic that will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next few days.
- Hanna made landfall over Padre Island, Texas on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 5 p.m. CDT as a category one hurricane with winds of 90 mph.
- Initial damage reports have been minor. Shingles have been blown off homes in Port Mansfield and some boat facilities have lost their roofs. In Corpus Christi, the end of the Bob Hall Pier, popular with tourists and residents, collapsed due to strong waves caused by the Hurricane.
- As of Sunday morning, Hanna is a tropical storm with winds near 45 MPH in Northeastern Mexico.
- Hanna is expected to weaken into a depression Sunday night. It will continue to move into Mexico.
- A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a very high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days.
- Many forecast models show that it will become more developed as it gets closer to the Lesser Antilles.
- It’s too early to know if this will impact the Gulf Coast or the Continental U.S. However, it bears watching if it is able to hold together in the Caribbean or if it gets near the Bahamas.
- If it is named, it will be called Isaias.
