Hanna strengthens into a hurricane; additional rain expected in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team continues to follow Hannah in the Gulf, Gonzalo in the Atlantic, and another area to watch for development off the coast of Africa.
- Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Saturday morning. It was considered a Category One Hurricane with winds near 75 MPH.
- Hanna will continue to west and will make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday. No direct impacts are expected from this system South Mississippi. But the outer fringes of the system will continue to pose a heavy rain threat and produce some minor coastal flooding.
- Any storm or band of rain/storms may contain gusty winds in excess of 35 mph through Saturday.
- Outside of any thunderstorm activity, winds will remain breezy in and around coastal areas through Saturday.
- Locally heavy rainfall of two to four inches will be possible over the next three days. Watch for freshwater flooding from rainfall. Higher than normal tides will continue to produce some minor saltwater flooding mainly in and around areas that traditionally see coastal flooding from enhanced onshore wind flow.
- Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo remains way out in the Atlantic
- It is expected to weaken over the next 5 days
- At this time, Gonzalo is not a threat to the Gulf Coast, but we’ll monitor it closely as it moves into the Caribbean Sea this weekend.
- There is a medium chance for development.
- It will move westerly through the Atlantic Basin, and we will keep an eye on it.
The peak of hurricane season is approaching, so it should not surprise us to see tropical activity. Stay tuned for any changes as we track the latest developments.
