Black Lives Matter Miss. holds unity walk in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of Black Lives Matter Mississippi held a unity walk in Laurel on Saturday afternoon.
The walk started on Queensburg Avenue around 4:30 p.m. and ended near the Jones County Chancery Courthouse downtown.
Group leaders say they marched to address police brutality and systemic, structural and institutional racism.
At the end of the march, several people spoke to the crowd, and there was also a voter registration booth set up.
While the march was going on, a group of armed counter protesters gathered around the Confederate monument that sits outside the courthouse.
Representatives from Black Lives Matter said they had no intention of toppling or defacing the statue, and only were calling for peace and unity in the community.
As police looked on, the groups kept their distance and the afternoon ended with no conflict.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.