Authorities investigating after inmate at Harrison County jail dies

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An investigation is underway into the death of a Harrison County Jail inmate who died one day after being arrested.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed the death as an apparent suicide and that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the dead man as Kenneth Myers, 44, who was from the Jackson area. Switzer said jailers found Myers around 4:15 p.m. on July 15 hanging in his cell.
According to the jail docket, Myers was arrested July 14 on a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections and booked into the jail at 2:44 p.m.
Switzer said Myers’ body was sent to Jackson for autopsy Friday, July 24.
