Zion Williamson returns to NBA Bubble

Zion Williamson returns to the NBA Bubble
By Michael Dugan | July 24, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 10:57 PM

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - He’s back.

Zion WIlliamson returned to the Pelicans inside the NBA bubble Friday afternoon. He had to leave the bubble just over a week ago to deal with an urgent family matter.

Williamson has reportedly been getting tested daily outside of the bubble and continues to produce negative results, which - according to NBA re-entry protocol - could mean his quarantine period would be only four days. His status remains unknown as no official timetable for his return has been given.

