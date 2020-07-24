Zion Williamson returns to NBA Bubble

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - He’s back.
Zion WIlliamson returned to the Pelicans inside the NBA bubble Friday afternoon. He had to leave the bubble just over a week ago to deal with an urgent family matter.
Williamson has reportedly been getting tested daily outside of the bubble and continues to produce negative results, which - according to NBA re-entry protocol - could mean his quarantine period would be only four days. His status remains unknown as no official timetable for his return has been given.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.