WATCH: Gov. Reeves adds 6 counties to mask mandate, tightens restrictions for bars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves altered his Safe Return order in an effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in his state.
Friday, Reeves announced an amendment to the order that impacts bars and social gatherings across the state.
- Social gatherings are limited to 10 or less indoors and 20 or less outdoors.
- Bars can only sell alcohol to seated customers, and no alcohol can be sold at restaurants or bars after 11:00 PM until 7:00 AM. Previous social distancing measures, such as limiting to 50% capacity, updating floor plans to ensure 6 feet distance between groups, and limiting to 6 people per table, remain in effect.
“In Mississippi, our bars should look more like restaurants and less like mobs for COVID-19 spread,” Reeves said.
Six additional counties are also added to the restrictions previously announced for 23 counties.
These include: Calhoun, Holmes, Lamar, Montgomery, Winston, and Yalobusha counties.
The order targets counties with the most worrisome spikes in COVID-19 cases in the Magnolia State. It requires masks while shopping and at public gatherings and restricts the amount of people that can gather socially--a maximum of 10 indoors and 20 outdoors.
The other 23 counties in the order are: Bolivar, Claiborne, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Panola, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, Washington, Walthall and Wayne counties.
The order will run through August 3 at 8 a.m.
With another 1,610 cases reported Friday, the Mississippi Department of Health continues to report increasingly higher case totals.
