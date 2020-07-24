USS Tripoli leaves Ingalls to head to its homeport in San Diego

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The USS Tripoli set sail Friday morning, leaving Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula to head to its homeport in San Diego.
The LHA 7, which is the U.S. Navy’s newest large-deck amphibious assault ship, is carrying 1,000 sailors. The ship was built at Ingalls and commissioned there last week.
Despite the overcast skies, several people gathered at the Point to watch the 45,000-ton ship depart the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Ingalls is currently the sole builder of large-deck amphibious ships for the Navy. America-class ships are designed to enhance Marine Corps aviation, capable of supporting the tilt-rotor MV-22 and F-35B Joint Strike Fighter.
The Tripoli will be the flagship of an Amphibious Ready Group, strategically positioning Marine Expeditionary Units ashore across a full spectrum of missions, including humanitarian, disaster relief, maritime security, antipiracy and other operations while providing air support for ground forces.
Tripoli is the third ship to bear the name that commemorates the capture of Derna in 1805 by a small force of Marines and nearly 370 soldiers from 11 other nations. The battle, memorialized in the Marines’ Hymn with the line, “to the shores of Tripoli,” brought about a successful conclusion to the combined operations of the First Barbary War.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.