Tropical moisture keeps us in a wet & windy pattern today

Tropical Storm Hanna will continue moving generally westward in the Gulf and will make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday. No direct impacts are expected from this system South Mississippi. But the outer fringes of the system will continue to pose a heavy rain threat and produce some minor coastal flooding. Any storm or band of rain/storms may contain gusty winds in excess of 35 mph through Saturday. Outside of any thunderstorm activity, winds will remain breezy in and around coastal areas through Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in any heavier bands of showers and storms at any point through Saturday. Watch for freshwater flooding from rainfall through Saturday. Higher than normal tides will continue to produce some minor saltwater flooding mainly in and around areas that traditionally see coastal flooding from enhanced onshore wind flow. Even after Hanna makes landfall this weekend, tropical moisture will remain locked in place across the Gulf Coast region leading to continued daily scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday into much of next week. More than five inches of rainfall will be possible in South Mississippi over the next seven days. Meanwhile, Gonzalo is still way out in the Atlantic. Gonzalo’s forecast track shows it may still reach hurricane strength by Saturday before possibly weakening as it moves farther west into the Caribbean. Gonzalo is not considered a Gulf Coast threat for now but we’re watching it closely. Stay tuned for updates.