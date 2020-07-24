Teachers get creative prepping for class, more than just safety protocols

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t always need an engineer to figure a way around a problem, but it’s always nice to have a science teacher in your corner who is used to experimenting, especially when getting ready for school while facing a pandemic.
“Got my handy-dandy pipe cutters out. Went to Lowes,” said Sandy Salvage, a seventh-grade science teacher at Biloxi Junior High School. “And it wasn’t the best idea the first time. We kept on playing with it - my coworker and I - and this is what we came up with.”
For her and her team, an old motto works really well for the times: Necessity is the mother of invention, and in this case, plastic partitions for desk pods.
Her idea has received a lot of attention from other school teachers and officials from as far away as Texas.
“Middle school kids come to socialize,” she said. “So, they’re still together, but they have an extra barrier.”
Whatever it takes, she’ll do it to get back to what she loves doing when classes start Aug. 5.
“I have missed my students,” she said. “I love that interaction with students, and so I really want to be in the classroom with them.”
The teachers are also learning that preparation also includes technology changes to include virtual learning.
Teachers will have three classes of in-person instruction and three classes of virtual instruction.
Traditional teaching methods will change as well. Hands-on learning won’t be the same anymore, and that’s hard for Stephanie Dodd, also a seventh-grade science teacher.
“My whole teaching is changing,” she said. “I am such a hands-on person, and it’s really struggling and emotional for me because I’m not going to be able to show those experiences with my students.”
It’s also been hard on principal Scott Powell.
“I’ve been angry. I’ve been blaming people. I’ve been in denial. I’ve been depressed - all of those things,” Powell said. “But, ultimately, taking on this challenge and rolling up our sleeves and getting ready for our students and bringing them the very best school year that we can give them – that’s that they deserve and that’s certainly what’s pulled us out of that grief mode.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.