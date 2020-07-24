NFL, NFLPA agree on protocols for 2020 season

NEW YORK, NY. (WLOX) - The NFL and the NFLPA reportedly approved an agreement that the league said “broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season.” This means, quite simply, that all scheduled football operations are full steam ahead.
Training camp is scheduled to begin next week, and as of right now, the 2020 season will start on time - just without the preseason. As is the case with everything amid the pandemic, things could change down the road. But for now, NFL football is scheduled to be right on track.
