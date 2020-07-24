Moss Point couple charged in Escatawpa burglaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An investigation into a string of burglaries earlier this month in Escatawpa has led to the arrest of a Moss Point man and woman.
Larry Paul Adams, 42, is charged with both residential and commercial burglary. Anita Byrd, 34, is charged with felony possession of stolen property.
The thefts happened in the Coda Road area of Escatawpa. Deputies and investigators working together recovered a number of items stolen from the victim, including a 4-wheeler.
Adams’ bond was set at $250,000 on each of the two charges, while Byrd’s bond was set at $50,000. MDOC has a hold on both suspects because they’re on probation on unrelated charges.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said more arrests could be coming in this case.
