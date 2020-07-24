Man killed in fire couldn’t get out of hotel, says Pascagoula fire chief

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a fire broke out in his hotel room at King’s Inn in Pascagoula Thursday evening.
According to Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire began around 6:30 p.m. on the man’s bed. The man was unable to put out the flames due to a physical disability, said the chief.
Firefighters were less than a minute away, arriving at the hotel in about 40 seconds, said Krebs. They were able to contain the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to any other rooms in the hotel. No one else was injured.
The man’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin.
It’s unclear exactly how the fire started. Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office have been called in to investigate.
