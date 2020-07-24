MACC announces fall football season will begin October 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Early last week, the NJCAA decided to push back close contact fall sports - but the MACC asked for extra time to make their own decision on junior college football in the Magnolia State.
On Friday, they made their decision.
In a release, the Association said that its presidents voted to delay the start of the 2020 fall football season to October 1. The plan - for now - is for the season to have six games of divisional play only, followed by a playoff. Both Mississippi Gulf Coast and Pearl River athletic directors said the decision is in the best interest of the student-athletes.
“The “NJCAA has been great, they really worked with us throughout this whole entire time,” MGCCC athletic director Steven Campbell said. “They know we’re a strong conference, we play really good football in the state of Mississippi. There are a lot of kids that are playing on a high level of football every single year here. If they weren’t able to play fall sports this time around, they may lose an entire opportunity to play football altogether.”
“We know, ideally, it would be best for us to be able to play in the fall to fall in line with the NCAA,” PRCC athletic director Jeff Long said. “Eventually, we have to do what’s best for our student-athletes. Whether that means start October 1 or push off, that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
