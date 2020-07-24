Human remains found in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Wayne County have recovered human remains from a heavily wooded area.
Officials said a person came upon an area where there was a large gathering of buzzards and a foul odor and called 911 on Thursday night.
The remains were found after a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy got to the scene. The Waynesboro Police Department was then called in to assist with the investigation.
Investigations Commander Don Hopkins, with the Waynesboro Police Department, said the remains have been taken to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.
Hopkins said they cannot reveal the location were the remains were found at this time because of the ongoing investigation.
There is a missing person authorities have been looking for, Kimberly Nanette Holifield. She went missing Saturday night.
It’s not clear at this time if the discovered remains are connected to that missing person.
