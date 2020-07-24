2 ‘extremely dangerous’ inmates escape Jefferson Davis County Jail

PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Jefferson Davis County Jail.
It happened around 8:30 Thursday evening.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Bridges and Desmond Fortenberry are considered extremely dangerous and, if they are seen, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Fortenberry was arrested earlier in July after being wanted on a warrant for murder in Jefferson Davis County.
Prentiss Mayor Charley Dumas, who lives near the facility, said he heard sirens go off and was initially told one inmate had escaped but later learned there are two.
Dumas also told WLBT, “I have found out that at least one, maybe both, are murder suspects.”
There’s no word on the direction of travel, or their identities, but the mayor has alerted citizens via Facebook to be on the lookout for the escapees.
