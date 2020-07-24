Coast radio personality battling COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singer, songwriter, cherished friend and beloved husband Reggie Bates is currently battling COVID-19.
Reggie has been in the intensive care unit at Singing River Hospital for the last few weeks and, with family unable to visit, many wanted to show their friend their support.
Dozens lined the front lawn of the Pascagoula hospital to show their support for Reggie. Pastor Scott Castleman of Ocean Springs First Presbyterian Church organized the event, and even he was blown away by the attendance.
“I started getting texts today. ‘Where are we meeting... What are we doing?’ and I kind have began to realize that obviously when it comes to Reggie, he loves people well, he is loved well, and that this was kind of getting bigger than I expected,” said Castleman. “I am just pretty overwhelmed by the showing that came here to support Reggie and pray for him.”
Some stayed in the car, but they still drove out to show their support and most importantly, pray for their friend.
“Just praying that our brother and our friend comes back to us,” said Bill Hennessey.
The coast radio personality is known for many things, such as his work with the Mississippi Songwriters Festival, but perhaps his friend Rick Whitlock summed it up best.
“Reggie will just find the right song to sing or the right joke to tell and he will just make you smile. He just exudes love,” said Whitlock.
And just as Reggie would want, the movement has grown to be bigger than just him.
“Other people who heard that we were doing this who have relatives inside suffering with COVID came to join us, which is really neat too. Obviously we were doing it just for Reggie but it became bigger than that,” said Castleman
As Thursday’s prayer vigil wrapped up, a nurse from the hospital came outside to tell the pastor how many of the patients inside wanted to express their gratitude for the prayers.
