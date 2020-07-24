Anchors aweigh for the USS Tripoli as it leaves Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -The USS Tripoli is well into the Gulf of Mexico on her way to the home port of San Diego. The LHA-7, built at Ingalls in Pascagoula, left the shipyard Friday morning.
A mighty horn blast marked the beginning of a new journey for the more than 1,000 sailors and crew aboard the Tripoli, the second of the “America” class vessels built at Ingalls.
For those watching her set sail at Point Park, it was a moment of mixed emotions. Janet Fischer waved the U.S. Navy flag to salute her daughter Sara, a third-generation member of the Navy onboard LHA-7.
For Navy veteran Christina Saewert, it was a moment of pride as her husband Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Saewert begins his final tour of duty on board the brand new 45,000-ton amphibious assault ship.
“We lived in San Diego for over 11 years; we’re a Navy family. That was our first duty station. We were both active duty,” Saewart said. “It is bittersweet. We’re sad that we won’t see him for a while, but we’re excited because this is his final tour.”
This tour is a little tougher on Maria Arroyo. Her husband is also on duty aboard the Tripoli.
"We are going to miss each other so much because we used to be together and had good times together, so it's going to be rough," Arroyo said. "After these few months or days or I don't know, it will be better."
The third “America” class vessel named “Bougainville” (LHA-8) is under construction at Ingalls right now.
