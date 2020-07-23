WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 as concern over hospitals rises

Gov. Tate Reeves sports a "Mississippi Strong" face mask following his coronavirus news briefing in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Reeves and other state officials provided reporters an update on the coronavirus and the state's ongoing strategy to limit transmission. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Jacob Gallant | July 23, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 2:29 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

With nearly another 1,000 cases reported Thursday, the case count in Mississippi continues to rise at a rate that is alarming to top health officials.

Wednesday, Reeves said there’s a 55% increase in patients in hospital beds since July 1 in Mississippi. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 40% of all ICU patients are because of coronavirus, compared to 30% just a week ago.

