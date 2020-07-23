VIDEO: 70-year-old Miss. woman charged with resisting arrest

“Today, Ms. Lorraine Bates was arrested for walking down the street in Petal, MS and charged with obstructing traffic and resisting arrest. She has no other way to travel and the sidewalks are not passable for her because she has to walk with a walker. She has brought up this issue to the city before and most recently two weeks ago in a long and detailed statement to the mayor, Hal Marx, and the board of aldermen. They acknowledged this danger and said that they would be repairing the sidewalk immediately, which they have not done. She was on her way to Corner Market in Petal when she was stopped by two cop cars. She was arrested and drug to the cop car, despite the fact that there were at least 4 officers who could have carried her to the car. She told me they flung her around like a rag doll and hit her head on the car’s door jam [sic]. Once she was at the police station, she was not allowed to speak with me, her attorney, despite the fact that she asked to do so. I was present at the station and had demanded to speak with her. The officer simply turned his back on me and walked away after saying he didn’t know if I was actually her attorney. They did not inform me that she was being sent to the emergency room. I did not have any knowledge of what was going on until the live video I shared earlier began. Only then did I even get to see her, and it was only because they had to take her outside to get her in the ambulance that that was even possible. I saw her earlier this afternoon in the hospital, and she is bruised and banged up with a bad headache. But she should be just fine in no time. Thanks everyone for your outpouring of support for her. She told me to tell you all that she loves and appreciates you! Believe me, there are many legal experts working on this who are going to do everything we can to ensure that justice is served.”