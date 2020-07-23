USM’s Brian Dozier joins New York Mets 60-man player pool

NEW YORK, NY. (WLOX) - Major League Baseball will finally have Opening Day Thursday, July 23rd and one of the best to ever come out of Southern Miss will have an opportunity to play.
Second baseman, Brian Dozier, signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets today and has been added to their 60-man player pool which is now at 57. Dozier signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres in February but was released a week ago.
In 2019, Dozier hit .238 with 20 homeruns and 50 RBI to help the Washington Nationals win their first-ever World Series championship.
