Tropical Storm Hannna becomes earliest 8th named storm on record

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the earliest 8th named storm on record. Breaking the old record of tropical storm Harvey, which formed Aug 3, 2005.
- South Mississippi will see a wetter weather pattern for the rest of this week, especially on Friday and early Saturday.
- Higher than normal tides are expected with persistent east/southeast winds that could make tides run 1-3 feet above normal in Hancock and Harrison counties
- Expect 2-4 inches of rainfall through Friday in South Mississippi with the heaviest totals south of I-10. Isolated pockets of flash flooding will be possible where storms pass over the same areas.
- Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo remains way out in the Atlantic
- It may become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- At this time, Gonzalo is not a threat to the Gulf Coast, but we’ll monitor it closely as it moves into the Caribbean Sea this weekend.
- There is a low chance for development.
- It will move westerly through the Atlantic Basin, and we will keep an eye on it.
The peak of hurricane season is approaching, so it should not surprise us to see tropical activity. Stay tuned for any changes as we track the latest developments.
