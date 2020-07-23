Power outages closes Jackson County courthouse, county offices

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A power outage in Pascagoula has caused the Jackson County courthouse and many county offices to close for the rest of the day.
According to a Facebook post, the Jackson County Courthouse and the Jackson County Services Building is expected to reopen Friday morning at its regularly scheduled times.
Included among those offices are the circuit, chancery and justice courts, as well as the tax collector’s office where people get car tags.
