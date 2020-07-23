Power outages closes Jackson County courthouse, county offices

The Jackson County Courthouse in Pascagoula (Source: Jackson County website)
By WLOX Staff | July 23, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 12:11 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A power outage in Pascagoula has caused the Jackson County courthouse and many county offices to close for the rest of the day.

According to a Facebook post, the Jackson County Courthouse and the Jackson County Services Building is expected to reopen Friday morning at its regularly scheduled times.

Included among those offices are the circuit, chancery and justice courts, as well as the tax collector’s office where people get car tags.

Posted by Jackson County, Mississippi Government on Thursday, July 23, 2020

