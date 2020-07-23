Pascagoula to build several new amenities at Lighthouse Park

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula is making plans to add several new amenities to Lighthouse Park.
The city council met Wednesday to discuss making improvement to the park, which is located under the high-rise bridge. Some of those improvements include more fishing spots, exercising equipment, a new kayak launch, and golf cart parking.
The money for the project is coming from a $475,000 tidelands grant awarded by the Department of Marine Resources.
Lighthouse Park is already a popular outdoor spot for walkers and boaters, featuring a boat launch and fishing pier, as well as the Round Island Lighthouse at the foot of the bridge and a walking trail and playground under the bridge.
“I’ve gone to a lot of events down there and there really well done and like I said people really appreciate it in August when they can find some shade and there’s usually a pretty good wind blowing through there,” said Councilman Scott Tipton.
The meeting with city leaders Wednesday was a workshop to discuss proposed improvements, said city spokesperson Katarina Luketich, adding that it still needs to be determined what projects will fit in the budget.
Construction on the new amenities at the park is expected to begin in 12 to 18 months, said Tipton.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.