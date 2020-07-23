Ocean Springs Chamber says that annual Sidewalk Sale is a go

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce said the annual Sidewalk Sale will take place despite the 303 new, confirmed coronavirus cases in Jackson County since Monday.
In preparation for what the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce is calling a quality-of-life event, Executive Director Cynthia Sutton said guidelines have been put in place to help this weekend’s sidewalk sale remain safe and squeaky clean.
“We want everybody to be safe, so we’ve done a couple of things. We have started our own Mask Up Ocean Springs campaign. We have actually already supplied all of our retailers and our restaurants with masks so that all of their staff and employees can be protected. All of the businesses have handwashing stations near their entrances with cute little signs that we made for each of them,” Sutton said.
Unlike many community events in Ocean Springs, this sidewalk sale is geared to a smaller, local crowd.
“It’s not a huge festival. It’s one of those that just generates revenue locally for our businesses and just gives our local community something to do. So we want everybody to experience our local shops, our local businesses, our local economy and culture in the safest way you can,” Sutton said.
Many businesses throughout the city, not just in the downtown area, are participating.
Over at Hillyer House, they’re not only following masking and sanitizing guidelines now and for the upcoming event, Susannah Snyder feels the layout of the store actually works in favor of the guidelines.
“We are in a nice, open space where we’re not seeing people crowded together, and people can look around without people feeling like they’re right on top of one another,” said Snyder, Hillyer House manager.
With all of the open space, Snyder said that this weekend will feature a well-known glassblower as a guest artist.
“We have a local glassblower, Jerry Spehr. He has studied at Corning and Murano and all over the country. He’ll be here talking about his pieces and how he does this process and showing all of the amazing things he’s been working on for you,” Snyder said.
The Ocean Springs Sidewalk Sale takes place this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Sutton said that if you want to shop and don’t have a mask, you can pick one up for free at the Chamber of Commerce office.
