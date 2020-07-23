NFL preseason canceled

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, the league's player's union told the players that there will be no preseason games in 2020. The news comes a day after the NFL and the Players association agreed to COVID-19 protocols.
The Union is still pushing for a longer ramp-up period in camp, but the loss of the preseason will certainly be felt by undrafted free agents looking to make a roster spot and showcase their talent. It’s also going to affect veterans across the league according to Fox 8 Saints analyst Deuce McAllister.
“I think the biggest thing is you didn’t have an offseason and that’s where those starters are going to be fresh regardless because they didn’t have an offseason with the guys so they may get a few more plays than normal, particularly early on practice-wise, just because you want them to get it right,” McAllister said.
“Yes it will take some time when you talk about a guy like Emmanuel Sanders who has been working a little bit with Drew Brees but it’s still different until you get a defense and hey, this is where I want to place a ball, this is where I want you on a route. I think what will be interesting is for a team like the Saints who, you know, roster-wise, they’re deep already - there won’t be a lot of information coming out so teams won’t be able to pick up a player or two here because of his performance in a preseason game.”
It’s uncertain how many fans are allowed in the Superdome or if the Saints can host fans this season, but the NFL announced Wednesday that masks must be worn by fans this season if they are allowed into stadiums.
