MSU’s Kylin Hill receives key to the city in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State running back, Kylin Hill, has garnered a number of accolades in his playing career. First Team All-SEC, winning the 2019 Conerly Trophy as well as leading the SEC in rushing last season.
However, this latest honor had nothing to do with his numbers on the field.
On Tuesday night, Hill was presented with a key to the city in his hometown of Columbus, MS for his role in the change of the state flag in Mississippi.
Amid the country’s social unrest after the murder of George Floyd, Hill took to Twitter back on June 22nd saying “EITHER CHANGE THE FLAG OR I WON’T BE REPRESENTING THIS STATE ANYMORE AND I MEAN THAT. I’M TIRED.”
His stance put pressure on the state legislature as the flag featured the Confederate symbol. Within a week's time, the flag was retired.
“A lot of older people, they tell me all the time how much that flag really means to them coming down,” Hill told WCBI in Columbus. “So I affected a lot of people in a positive way which is good.”
“I think it’s an incredible observance of somebody who showed tremendous courage and boldness,” Mississippi State athletic director, John Cohen, said. “We’re awfully proud of Kylin Hill.”
During the ceremony, Hill said growing up he wanted to get the key to the city and make a change one day. After Tuesday night, that day has come.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.