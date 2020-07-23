Mississippi 30 Day Fund money already helping small businesses

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The biscuits at The Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs are just as tasty as they have ever been since opening more than five years ago, and the coffee is just as satisfying.
The big thing missing for co-owner Jessie Zenor: people.
Even now, inside dining is not an option.
“We don’t have our community we once had,” she said. “We have a different community - and it’s wonderful too - but, we just want people back.”
There’s no telling when that will happen, and Zenor is preparing for the long-haul.
“Really, we’re envisioning more of this, and we’re trying to just adapt to the situation and learn to work within the structure that we have now,” she said.
Her business is among the first to receive money from the Mississippi 30 Day Fund that was started by Marie and Brian Sanderson in June. With business being down 50% from a year ago, this is a big deal.
“For us, it’s really about making sure our employees get paid. It has been able to give us room to breathe and understand that we have a little bit more time,” Zenor said.
So far, the program has provided aid to 41 businesses in the state with funds of more than $138,000.
The number of grants depends on the donations, and now the fund has partnered with Sanderson Farms.
“We were thrilled that Sanderson Farms agreed to partner with us to sponsor some businesses,” Marie Sanderson said. “And we’re hopeful we have some new announcements in the coming days about other partnerships.”
The Sandersons, no relation to the Sanderson Farms family, said this program will continue as long as it can be sustained, and that could be a long time.
“While the virus hopefully will subside soon, who knows what the next years will bring in terms of threats to small businesses,” Brian Sanderson said.
Applications are constantly being taken and go through a several-step process.
For more information on how to apply, who can apply and how to donate, go to www.ms30dayfund.com.
