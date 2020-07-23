MDOC investigates death of inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections says it is investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate.
Nathaniel Bryan Taylor was an inmate at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.
He was taken by ambulance Wednesday to the Greene County Hospital and was pronounced dead in the emergency room. An autopsy will be done.
Taylor serving 20 years for four convictions - one in Washington County and three in Leflore County. He was at least the 54th Mississippi inmate to die since late December.
The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.
