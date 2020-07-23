Masks now required in all Miss. courtrooms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court ordered masks be required in all courtrooms in the state.
The Emergency Administrative Order was issued Thursday and says anyone inside a court room must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in all state courts--municipal, justice, county, chancery, circuit and appellate.
“Public safety was a concern of the drafters of our Constitution and remains a paramount concern today. As such, the Court continues to balance personal rights with the constitutional obligation to remain open and accessible,” Chief Justice Mike Randolph said.
The order highlights the importance of keeping courts open while keeping people safe during the pandemic.
“While masks may be objectionable or pose a slight inconvenience to some, such inconvenience cannot prevent our courts from remaining open and accessible to all.”
