Mask giveaway brings out Gautier residents

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - With more than 645 cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County during the past two weeks, the City of Gautier put together a mask giveaway Thursday to try to help keep residents safe and mitigate the risk of the pandemic getting any worse in that area.
In this case, it takes a village and several agencies to make the giveaway happen.
“We’re just happy we were able to get the masks together. Paula Yancy, the city manager, and the City Council agreed to let us distribute these masks,” said Gautier Fire Chief Robert Jones. “We’re thankful for the Jackson County Emergency Management, the Jackson County EOC, for getting the masks and getting them to us so we can get them to our citizens. And we just hope everyone uses the masks, masks up and stays safe.”
The goal was to hand out 7,500 masks.
“If we don’t give them all out this time, we’re gonna try to do it again next week. If we get more masks, we’re going to try and do it again,” Jones added.
