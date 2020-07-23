Jackson Co. reports 185 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest to date in South Miss.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County residents are reacting after another spike in COVID-19 cases.
Wednesday, the state health department reported 185 new COVID-19 cases, a new single-day record that Dr. Thomas Dobbs believes is coming from community spread
When asked about the large increase in cases in Jackson County, state health officer Dobbs said he believes it’s from community spread rather than a specific outbreak.
“It’s just people out and about getting it. It’s just like catching the flu. It’s not like there’s an outbreak somewhere where people are getting it,” said Dobbs. “It’s if you go to Walmart. It’s if you go to dinner. It’s if you go somewhere where there’s a lot of people. It’s just people out there spreading coronavirus.”
Gov. Tate Reeves weighed in on the rising number of coronavirus cases in Jackson County during the press conference Wendesday, saying he is concerned and will take whatever precautions are needed.
“An outbreak of that magnitude and that size, if you have 100 new patients and 17 of them have to be hospitalized, it can take up all the ICU beds in a county, even a big county and a well-run county like Jackson County very quickly,” said Reeves.
Many people are pointing to the Fourth of July weekend as the reason we are now seeing more COVID-19 cases.
Resident Myrtis Williams is taking extra steps to stay safe from exposure.
“I’ve seen people that did get sick and it wasn’t a pretty picture, you know. It makes me nervous,” said Williams. “I sit in the car and order stuff. So, I’m in the car like, ‘Hey, can I order this because I’m not coming in there?‘”
Other people like Carlos Pratt are less nervous about getting sick. Pratt finds the lack of work and potential loss of income more concerning.
“I don’t know when work’s going to start back and be able to start back working and make more money to provide for your family,” said Pratt. “Really it a’int no different than the flu to me. I mean, I’ll just be glad when it’s all over with and everybody can go back to work.”
Pascagoula native Don Frazure was already aware of the increasing COVID-19 cases in Jackson County and continues to cautious.
“We knew that the cases were rising but with more testing you’re going to have more cases that come out anyway but we’re still taking precautions,” said Frazure. “We’re wearing our masks when we’re in public and we’re doing things. We’re being smarter about what we do, but we’re not going to be held up in our homes and remain like prisoners.”
The mask mandate in Jackson County, as well as 22 other counties, remains in effect until August 3.
