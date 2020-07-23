Harrah’s Gulf Coast looking to fill positions during the pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrah’s Gulf Coast is calling all hands on deck to help run both the resort and casino.
The company wants to fill 50 positions as guests continue to vacation along the Gulf Coast.
“This is an opportunity for people to find work, find careers in a time of uncertainty,” said Harrah’s Director of Human Resources Brooke Robbins.
The vacant positions include service, food, and gaming jobs, as well as work in various other departments, such as security and surveillance.
“These jobs are open because we have a demand. Our team members who are working need the additional support, so we are ready,” Robbins said.
Harrah’s also said the new employees will be taught the company’s safety protocols so that they stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We go through an on-boarding process where we orient them to what OUR cleaning standards are, what OUR disinfectant standards are,” Robbins said. “And they go through a specific, job-standard policy for their role on how they can ensure safety for not only themselves but the team members and the guests here.”
