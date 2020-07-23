Flooding possible today. A windier and wetter weather pattern.

A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is on a track towards Texas. But, South Mississippi will still see impacts as we will be in a windier and wetter weather pattern today, tomorrow, and parts of Saturday. For today, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. New rainfall amounts up to two inches are expected, with isolated higher totals possible. Freshwater flooding will be possible today from heavy rainfall and minor saltwater flooding will be possible today along coastal locations due to higher than normal tides. Coastal Mississippi’s high tide on Thursday will be from about 12 PM to 2 PM. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo located in the tropical Atlantic hundreds of miles east of the Caribbean Sea, continues moving west. Gonzalo is forecast to become a hurricane later today. At this time, Gonzalo is not a threat to the Gulf Coast but we’ll monitor it closely as it moves into the Caribbean by this weekend. The peak of hurricane season is approaching so it should not surprise us to see tropical activity. Stay tuned for any changes as we track the latest developments.